Dr. Jane Wilcox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Wilcox, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Wilcox works at
Locations
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A201, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate ,knowledgeable and dedicated cardiologist ,great communication skills and world class expert on heart and cardiovascular treatment ,Dr Jane E. Wilcox and her team was able to manage and to deal with my complicated cardiomyopathy in a very short time and to provide me with the excellent medical care that is making it possible for me to enjoy the quality of life that would not have been possible without her dedication to the patients and to the field of cardiology, She provided an excellent diagnosis and made sure I understood it fully. Dr Jane E Wilcox took the time to discuss the various medical treatment options in details, ensuring I understood what was involved, I am delighted with the treatment and the diagnosis I received.
About Dr. Jane Wilcox, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588820294
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
