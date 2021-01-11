Overview

Dr. Jane Wey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Wey works at Peninsula Surgical Associates in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.