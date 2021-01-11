Dr. Jane Wey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Wey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Wey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Locations
Peninsula Surgical Associates109 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-6434Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-1717
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr. Wey and simply can not understand the negative rhetoric about her. She listened, provided feedback, instructed me as to what to do, and what steps were next for me. She was kind but more importantly she was very knowledgeable. I do not expect a best friend, nor do I have any expectation that "bedside manner" is a class you take in medical school. There is a difference in rating someone because they are capable, knowledgeable, and good at what they do vs. rating someone based on personality. My rating reflects her medical knowledge as it applies to my medical situation and her aptitude to perform surgery in a manner that is through, complete, and with out error.
About Dr. Jane Wey, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891774592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wey has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.