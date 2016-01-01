Dr. Jane Wachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Wachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Wachs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Wachs works at
Locations
-
1
Westmed Medical Group2700 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 682-6416
-
2
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 848-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wachs?
About Dr. Jane Wachs, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659465664
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wachs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wachs works at
Dr. Wachs has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wachs speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachs. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.