Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4647MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275699266
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Kapiolani Med Center For Women and Children
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
