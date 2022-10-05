Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unaeze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Unaeze works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Inc725 Lakefront Ct, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 926-3739
-
2
Dermatology Inc3755 E 82nd St Ste 75, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 926-3739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unaeze?
Extremely concerned with patients needs and care. Allows all time necessary for patient satisfaction and understanding. Great follow up to care.
About Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447575931
Education & Certifications
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unaeze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unaeze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unaeze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unaeze works at
Dr. Unaeze has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unaeze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Unaeze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unaeze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unaeze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unaeze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.