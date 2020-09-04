See All Pediatricians in Mineola, NY
Dr. Jane Swedler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jane Swedler, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jane Swedler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr

Dr. Swedler works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in North Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola
    222 Station Plz N Ste 611, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2532
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon
    1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-1184

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ear Ache
Anxiety
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ear Ache
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swedler?

    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Swedler is great! The office Staff-Horrible/Rude/Unprofessional..
    — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jane Swedler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jane Swedler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swedler to family and friends

    Dr. Swedler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swedler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jane Swedler, MD.

    About Dr. Jane Swedler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174547772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Queen Elizabeth Hosp
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Swedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swedler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jane Swedler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.