Dr. Jane Sugar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Sugar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Sugar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Dr. Sugar works at
Locations
-
1
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6111
-
2
Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport Womens Health Clinic1606 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0615
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugar?
Dr. Sugar was very thorough in explaining my condition and took plenty of time to hear my concerns and answer my questions. She is kind and compassionate. My surgery was a success.
About Dr. Jane Sugar, MD
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1770724759
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugar works at
Dr. Sugar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.