Dr. Jane Starr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Starr works at
Locations
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Starr after my last GYN angered me over and over for never being on time. Dr Starr was great! I have had abnormal paps for several years and each year I have to get a biopsy for further tests. Dr Starr recommended Cryotherapy to hopefully get my paps back to normal. She was super sweet and ON TIME! So glad I made the switch.
About Dr. Jane Starr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1710986799
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School - Worcester, MA
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Troy, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starr has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.