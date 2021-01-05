Overview

Dr. Jane Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Starr works at Southwest OB/GYN Associates in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.