See All Psychiatrists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Jane Sofair, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jane Sofair, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jane Sofair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.

Dr. Sofair works at Michael A. Chustek, MD in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Impulse Control Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cognitive Therapy & Consultation LLC
    597 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 292-0960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impulse Control Disorders
Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Impulse Control Disorders
Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sofair?

    May 03, 2016
    I feel fortunate to have a Doctor who is both compassionate and highly skilled. I would definitely recommend her to others who are looking for the healthiest way to address challenges best suited to psychiatry.
    Daphne in Westfield, NJ — May 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jane Sofair, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jane Sofair, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sofair to family and friends

    Dr. Sofair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sofair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jane Sofair, MD.

    About Dr. Jane Sofair, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811946494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Sofair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sofair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sofair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sofair works at Michael A. Chustek, MD in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sofair’s profile.

    Dr. Sofair has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jane Sofair, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.