Dr. Jane Skelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Skelton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Skelton works at
Locations
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been fortunate enough to have been Dr. Skelton's patient for five years (and counting). She is extremely sharp, intelligent, insightful and personable. Although she smartly bases her decisions and recommendations on scientific stats and data, she is also understanding and compassionate. You can trust her with your life.
About Dr. Jane Skelton, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Natl Canc Inst
- McGill U
- Hartford Hospital
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skelton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skelton works at
Dr. Skelton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skelton speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.