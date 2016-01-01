Dr. Jane Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Simon, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Jane Simon MD145 Central Park W Apt 1A, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 877-3566
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Columbia P&S Hosp
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Anatomic Pathology, Forensic Pathology and Psychiatry
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.