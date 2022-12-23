See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jane Siegel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (355)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Siegel works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    One City
    301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  2
    OneC1ty
    8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-6600
  3
    Hendersonville
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 148C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 265-5000
  4
    Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance
    8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 823-8891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Herniated Disc
Joint Drainage
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Systemic Sclerosis
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 355 ratings
    Patient Ratings (355)
    5 Star
    (341)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr Jane Siegel has been my Doctor and Surgeon on four different occasions. I wouldn’t have anyone else treat my Hand, Finger, and Wrist! She is AMAZING; She is extremely compassionate and professionally and extraordinarily accurate on all diagnosis, getting to the root of my problem quickly and precisely!
    About Dr. Jane Siegel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053303214
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    355 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

