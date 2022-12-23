Overview

Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.