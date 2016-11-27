Dr. Jane Sharp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Sharp, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Sharp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Center for Obstetrics & Gynecology297 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 490-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharp?
Dr. Sharp was extremely empathetic and thorough in explaining what was going on with me and my treatment options. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jane Sharp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1013926633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
