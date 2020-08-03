Overview

Dr. Jane Serio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Serio works at Catholic Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine Associates in Plainview, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.