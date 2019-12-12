Dr. Jane Scribner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scribner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Scribner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Scribner, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw her for a routine skin exam. Prompt, courteous, to the point. Easy to talk to, clearly explained everything pertinent.
About Dr. Jane Scribner, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scribner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scribner accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scribner has seen patients for Folliculitis, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scribner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scribner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scribner.
