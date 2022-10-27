Overview

Dr. Jane Rosini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rosini works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.