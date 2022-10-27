Dr. Jane Rosini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Rosini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Rosini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care at Broadway2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind caring professional and actually takes the time to listen to my eight year old chatter away.
About Dr. Jane Rosini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1821038936
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Dr. Rosini speaks Hebrew.
