Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program125 Paterson St Ste 5100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-6968
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Rosenfeld for over 20 years. Her bedside manner makes you feel comfortable. She is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
