Dr. Jane Rohrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Rohrer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Rohrer works at
Locations
Galen Medical Group Obgyn1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 201, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-9133
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rohrer is one of the absolute nicest and most caring of doctors. Simply put, I could not be happier with the treatment I have received from her and her staff now and in the past. She is also one of the most compassionate and empathetic of the doctors I have known. If you want a gynecologist who understands you and puts you completely at ease, she is the one for you!
About Dr. Jane Rohrer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohrer has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrer.
