Dr. Jane Rhyu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Rhyu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA.
Locations
UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center200 Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7922
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Rhyu thoughtful and thorough, and I didn't feel rushed. She changed a medication and explained why, and ordered proper lab work in my initial visit. My case is complicated, but she was able to work with my endocrinology symptoms.
About Dr. Jane Rhyu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1528455474
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhyu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhyu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhyu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhyu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhyu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhyu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhyu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.