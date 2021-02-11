Dr. Jane Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Park, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Vincent Health System
Locations
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates PC478 Brick Blvd Ste 206, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (848) 288-9203
Urologic Health Center of New Jersey67 Route 37 W Fl 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 288-9382
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon. Wonderful communication. She tells you all your options. He staff is super friendly. Overall wonderful experience during a bad time!
About Dr. Jane Park, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Health System
- Umass Memorial Medical Center University Campus
- Umass Memorial Medical Center University Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
