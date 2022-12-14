Dr. Jane Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Pan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Pan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Lake, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Pan works at
Locations
-
1
SightMD NJ Spring Lake Heights2018 State Route 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 Directions (732) 359-8380
-
2
SightMD NJ Whiting550 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-3344
-
3
SightMD NJ Toms River 530 Lakehurst Road530 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-4733
-
4
SightMD NJ Brick Brick Boulevard445 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 920-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pan?
Dr. Pan is an experienced doctor. My visits are thorough and complete. I have been under her care for over 5 years and have found her to be very competent. She takes time with her examinations and explains diagnosis’s. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jane Pan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1518113992
Education & Certifications
- Vitreo-Ret Fdn
- Upstate Med Ctr-SUNY
- Johnson City Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Stye, Pinguecula and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Mandarin.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.