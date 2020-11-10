Dr. Jane Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Olson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with U Il Eye&Ear Infirm
Dr. Olson works at
Locations
-
1
Jane Olson MD8440 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions
-
2
Jane Olson MD148 East Ave Ste 1A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 857-0115Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Love her!!
About Dr. Jane Olson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1699883462
Education & Certifications
- U Il Eye&Ear Infirm
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.