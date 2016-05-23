Dr. Jane Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Nicholson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Nicholson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Locations
-
1
Regents of the Univ. of Michigan4260 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5660
-
2
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 763-6295
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholson?
I've seen Dr. Nicholson for her areas of specialty for well over twenty years and have found her to be exceptional in her expertise, advice, and commitment to patient well being. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jane Nicholson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295822054
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.