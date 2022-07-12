Dr. Jane Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Ng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Ng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
-
2
Neurosurgery & Spine - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 935-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
It has been 5 months since Dr. Ng performed an endovascular coiling on my brain aneurysm. I can’t find the right words to express my sincere thanks to her. She saved me! She evaluated my condition, monitored and worked with her team at St. Vincent hospital carefully to find the best treatment for my case. The angiogram and surgery went very well. I was able to go home 2 days later. The recovery went super smooth and no complications. Her team and herself followup with me via phone calls.and 1 office visit She is knowledgeable. I trusted and have much respect for her. Thank you for all you do every day to save people’s lives, Dr. Ng!
About Dr. Jane Ng, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679886626
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.