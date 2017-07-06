Overview

Dr. Jane Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Miller works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

