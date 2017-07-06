Dr. Jane Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is experienced in her craft, takes time to listen, and educates me on my body and issues. She has conducted a few surgeries on me, with great results. I trust her.
About Dr. Jane Miller, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
