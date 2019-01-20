Dr. Jane Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
FindCare
Dr. Jane Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Miles, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Sarjevo and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
-
1
Children's Health Specialty Center Bass Center6300 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-5900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
Dr. Miles may seem a little stand offish at first with adults but she is wonderful with kids. She is very thorough and spends a lot of time thinking about her cases and talking with us.
About Dr. Jane Miles, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740384098
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Sarjevo
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.