Overview

Dr. Jane McNally, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. McNally works at Restorative and Aesthetic Dental Associates in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.