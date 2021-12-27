Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matos-Fraebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Utesa Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
A New Life OB/GYN of Broward
Locations
A New Life OB/GYN of Broward220 SW 84th Ave Ste 203, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 998-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and really cares about you as a patient. It was great to have a Dr. really listen to my concerns and share options that will allow me to make healthier decisions going forward.
About Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1003896507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Utesa Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
