Dr. Jane Luu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Luu works at The Oregon Clinic GI South in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.