Dr. Jane Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Lim, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 SE 4th St Fl 3, Evansville, IN 47708 Directions (812) 426-9355
Deaconess Clinic Downtown421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9371
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
DR LIM IS AN AMAZING PHYSICIAN AND A LOVELY LADY... Dr. Lim needs a Nurse Practitioner for non surgery issues while she is busy in surgery...she is the best and everyone in the city wants her for their Doc but her current patients do need to be seen asap when we have an acute non surgical issue.
About Dr. Jane Lim, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
Frequently Asked Questions
