Dr. Jane Lee, MD
Dr. Jane Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Advanced Dermatology Center PC18 Bridge St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 635-1200
- Amerihealth
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- One Health
- QualCare
Wow. Dr Lee was a pleasure. I hate going to the doctor, and put this appointment off for way too long. I shouldn’t have. She made it as pleasant as possible, with a real focus on listening and teaching.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740377654
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Lee accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
