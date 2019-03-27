Dr. Jane Kurucz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurucz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Kurucz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Kurucz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Jane A. Kurucz M.d. Inc3667 TEAYS VALLEY RD, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 201-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kurucz is the most through, caring doctor that I have ever known. She listens, and she is knowledgable. She is the best!
About Dr. Jane Kurucz, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982795829
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurucz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurucz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurucz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurucz.
