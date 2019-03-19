Overview

Dr. Jane Kramar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen Park, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Kramar works at Western Wayne Physicians in Allen Park, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.