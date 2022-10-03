See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Jane Kim, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Saint Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Dizziness and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony Senior Health Center
    11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 4450, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 825-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Dizziness
Herpes Simplex Infection
Immunization Administration
Dizziness
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Kim is one of those rare physicians who actually listens, and then actively addresses issues with timely and appropriate follow up. She works with seniors, and in my experience she is one of the few silver linings of growing older.
    jj — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jane Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912970682
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Saint Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Dizziness and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

