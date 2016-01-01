See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jane Kim, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kim works at Practice in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uk Lpp Group
    245 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6021
    New Vista of the Bluegrass Inc
    415 Gibson Ln, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 623-9367
    University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
    800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-6861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Jane Kim, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    8 years of experience
    English
    1497139646
    Education & Certifications

    LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
