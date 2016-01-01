Dr. Kim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jane Kim, MD
Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Uk Lpp Group245 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 323-6021
New Vista of the Bluegrass Inc415 Gibson Ln, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-9367
University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
