Dr. Jane Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Macomb - Oakland, PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 535, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 353-0880
Dermatology Assoc. of Macomb Oakland PC11250 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 2B, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 353-0880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment and very cordial in her approach. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jane Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1306947171
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
