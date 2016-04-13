Overview

Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Dermatology Associates in Novi, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.