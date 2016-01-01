Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jane Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-9175
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Jane Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114421070
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.