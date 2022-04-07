Overview

Dr. Jane Kelley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Kelley works at Primary Care of Western PA P C. in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.