Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
Overview

Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School

Dr. Kakkis works at Edinger Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brandon Richland MD Inc.
    9900 Talbert Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-5011
    Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 962-4677
    National Billing Associates
    3857 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-5011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Her pre-surgery care and the surgery and the post-surgery care have all been excellent. She is not only an excellent physician but also a caring human being. Willing to answer questions any questions you have to any lengths you wish. Very intelligent and very caring. A rare combination!
    About Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598715427
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    Internship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakkis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakkis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kakkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakkis has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakkis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakkis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakkis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

