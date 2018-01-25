Dr. Jesse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Jesse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Jesse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tyler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jesse works at
Locations
Sci-dallas1000 FOLLIES RD, Dallas, PA 18612 Directions (570) 675-1101
- 2 480 Pierce St Ste 105, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 690-5159
Hospital Affiliations
- Tyler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor! Took the time to answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Jane Jesse, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508060112
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jesse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jesse works at
Dr. Jesse has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jesse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jesse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jesse.
