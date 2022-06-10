Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Locations
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A.406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-1900
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group893 S White Horse Pike Ste A, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (856) 983-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffe?
Dr. Jane is a compassionate and attentive doctor. I’ve been with her for several years and have sent my whole family and friends to her. Not only is she always available for questions but she takes the time to explain things to her patient. I see her regularly due to my Crohn’s disease and she goes out of her way to make sure my medications get covered when there have been problems with my insurance. She is a very knowledgeable and has the best bed side manner of any doctor I’ve had.
About Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- Female
- 1144485152
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jaffe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe works at
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Constipation, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffe speaks Korean and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
