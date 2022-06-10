See All Gastroenterologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO

Gastroenterology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.

Dr. Jaffe works at South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Hammonton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A.
    406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-1900
    South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A., an Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group
    893 S White Horse Pike Ste A, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Hernia
Esophagitis
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Radiation Proctitis Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 10, 2022
Dr. Jane is a compassionate and attentive doctor. I’ve been with her for several years and have sent my whole family and friends to her. Not only is she always available for questions but she takes the time to explain things to her patient. I see her regularly due to my Crohn’s disease and she goes out of her way to make sure my medications get covered when there have been problems with my insurance. She is a very knowledgeable and has the best bed side manner of any doctor I’ve had.
Jun 10, 2022
About Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO

  • Gastroenterology
  • 15 years of experience
  • English, Korean and Spanish
  • Female
  • 1144485152
Education & Certifications

  • Temple University Hospital
  • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jane Jaffe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Constipation, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

