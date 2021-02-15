See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jane Hughes, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jane Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Tex Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5566
  2. 2
    Philip Hughes MD
    10007 Huebner Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Kathryn Maxwell — Feb 15, 2021
About Dr. Jane Hughes, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1275553232
Education & Certifications

  • U Tex HSC
  • Univtxhealth Sciencecenter
  • U Tex Med Sch At San Antonio
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jane Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

