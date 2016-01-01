Overview

Dr. Jane Hitti, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hitti works at Primary Care at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA with other offices in Arlington, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

