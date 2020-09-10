Dr. Jane Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Frederick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Reproductive Surgical Associates500 Superior Ave Ste 130, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 287-5600
Eden Centers for Advanced Fertility20360 SW Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 287-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone has been great! Wonderful experience all around. Dr. Frederick and her team are phenomenal! We have thoroughly appreciated the time and care that all staff have provided and have referred two other families. Thank you!
About Dr. Jane Frederick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.