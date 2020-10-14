Overview

Dr. Jane Flynn-Abdalla, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Flynn-Abdalla works at Capital Health in Newtown, PA with other offices in Ewing, NJ and Yardley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.