Dr. Jane Fernandez, MD
Dr. Jane Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Corey H. Brink, M.D.2522 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 951-4666
I have been a patient for over 8 years. I always feel that I can be honest with her. She displays a great deal of empathy. She also is personable. This help create a comfortable atmosphere.
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
