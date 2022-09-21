Overview

Dr. Jane Derrig, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Derrig works at Lakeview Medical Center, Inc in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.