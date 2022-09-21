Dr. Jane Derrig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derrig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Derrig, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Derrig, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Derrig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeview Medical Center - Main Office2000 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-0251Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derrig?
Dr. Jane Derrig is an excellent doctor. She has been my doctor for over 20 years. She has the experience and is knowledgeable, but she is also compassionate and caring. She always gives the time that is needed to diagnosed your issue. She has always been there for me. Thank you Dr. Derrig!
About Dr. Jane Derrig, DO
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265495758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derrig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derrig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derrig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derrig works at
Dr. Derrig has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derrig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Derrig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derrig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derrig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derrig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.