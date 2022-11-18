Dr. Jane Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Daniel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Daniel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Myers Office15621 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniel?
I have been a patient of Dr. Daniel's for over 20 years. She delivered both of my children. She is relatable, takes the time to explain things, and never rushes through appointments. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jane Daniel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1508842196
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.