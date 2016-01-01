Dr. D'Amico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jane D'Amico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane D'Amico, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stonybrook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Nephrology Hypertension Practice of the Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7647
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane D'Amico, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Dutch
- 1316901846
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- State University Of New York At Stonybrook School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amico has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Systemic Sclerosis and Pulmonary Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Amico speaks Dutch.
Dr. D'Amico has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.