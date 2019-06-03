Dr. Jane Chew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Chew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Chew, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Chew works at
Locations
1
Columbia Dermatology Center10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 772-0707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am surprised to see bad reviews because I've been a patient for years and have only had great experiences. Dr. Chew and her PAs are always friendly and knowledgeable and they attentively listen to all my concerns. I get regular skin checks and have had cysts removed as well. All appointments are smooth and professional!
About Dr. Jane Chew, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1114986429
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chew works at
Dr. Chew has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Acne, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chew speaks Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Chew. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.